Olly Murs' ex-girlfriend left a ''big mark on his heart''.

The 'Heart Skips A Beat' hitmaker admits he is still not over his ex-girlfriend Francesca Thomas - who he was with for a couple of years until they broke up - but is doing his best to move on from the heartbreak after she got engaged to someone else recently.

He said: ''I'm 100 percent single ... God, you hear your ex has got engaged to someone else, it hurts. I mean, it's never a nice thing to hear. I'm sure if I'd gone through the same cycle she has and met someone and got engaged, then she'd be thinking the same. She's moved on. I have to accept that. Francesca left a big mark on my heart.

''She was my first proper girlfriend during this whole mad life which changed everything for me. She's always going to be a huge part of that, and I wish her all the best for the future. Of course there's part of me that misses what we had and what we went through. But life moves on, she's moved on and I need to do the same. I'm trying to.''

And the 33-year-old singer insists he is ''not in the right frame of mind'' for a new romance just yet.

He added to Fabulous magazine: ''I've had a really difficult couple of years. I'm not even ready to have a girlfriend. I'm not in the right frame of mind for it. I've not met the right girl, and maybe I'm still dwelling on the past. Something will come along when I least expect it.

''And I've been dating, seeing people ... Ha, no, definitely not going without! I'm enjoying my life. Do I want something serious? Of course I do. But at the moment nothing feels right.''