Olly Murs is ''smitten'' with Zara McDermott.

The 34-year-old singer met the 'Love Island' star during a night out in Essex last month and went on to invite her to be his guest at the semi final of 'The Voice'.

And though the 'Troublemaker' hitmaker initially claimed they were just friends, pals insist they are growing increasingly close and a ''relationship'' is developing between them.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Olly is smitten with Zara and it's not hard to see why.

''He tried to make out they're just mates but there's real chemistry between them.

''Now their romance is blossoming into a relationship. He treats her like a princess and is very complimentary about her.''

Despite their fame, Olly and 21-year-old Zara - who has been single since splitting from 'Love Island' co-star Adam Collard in February - have been able to enjoy a string of low-key dates so far.

The insider added: ''It takes a lot to get Olly's attention but Zara has really turned his head. Their dates have been out of the public eye and it's been nice for them to connect on a deeper level without any prying eyes.

''Olly's mates are desperate for him to find someone to settle down with and Zara seems perfect for him.''

The 'Dance With Me Tonight' hitmaker has previously played down any suggestions of a romance with Zara.

Asked about the former government advisor last month, he said: ''We were chatting about music because she loves singing.''

But Olly also admitted he thinks the brunette beauty ''looks good'' in a bikini after he liked one of her Instagram photos.

He said: ''She's just a mate. Do you know what she's just a mate. There was a story the other day, I liked one of her photos on Instagram and then she liked one of my photos.''

When quizzed about liking every bikini picture on her Instagram account, the 'Dear Darlin'' hitmaker added: ''No I didn't, that's a lie. She looks good in a bikini. What's wrong with that?''