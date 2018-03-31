Olly Murs finds dating apps ''harsh''.

The 'Troublemaker' hitmaker has been largely single since his three-year relationship with Francesca Thomas ended in 2015 and though he tried to find a new girlfriend through exclusive matchmaking programme Raya, he found selecting potential dates based on their photos too ''harsh'' and ''shallow''.

He said: ''I went on Raya, which is a similar thing [to Tinder] in the entertainment industry, but I came off it as I didn't like how shallow it was.

''You're just flicking people left and right - that's not giving people a fair chance.

''Why do I have the right to swipe you away or leave a heart on you? That seemed a bit harsh.

''I don't like the new dating scene. I'd much rather just meet someone out and about.''

And the 33-year-old star insisted it isn't as ''hard'' as people might think to meet someone while he's out in bars because he's really just a ''normal'' guy.

He told heat magazine: ''It is hard, but it's not that hard.

''I go out as much as I can and mingle.

''I'm always meeting people because I'm a normal guy. People should understand that really.''

However, Olly admitted going on dates can be quite tough because people are more aware of him and his public persona.

He said: ''I think the hardest thing for me is when I'm going on a date ith someone, they know a bit about me already.

''But when I go in and sit down, I don't know anything about them.

''So I try and make things easy and comfortable for them. That's probably the hardest thing, being able to meet someone who knows me but isn't afraid to talk to me about random s**t.''