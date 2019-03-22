Olly Murs insists he and Zara McDermott are ''just mates'', despite rumours they are dating.

The 34-year-old singer has denied that there is any romance between him and the 21-year-old reality star after it was noticed that he had liked one of the former 'Love Island' star's photos on Instagram and is adamant they are just mates.

However, he can't deny that the brunette beauty ''looks good in a bikini''.

Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin on the Heart Breakfast radio show, he said: ''She's just a mate. Do you know what she's just a mate. There was a story the other day, I liked one of her photos on Instagram and then she liked one of my photos.''

When quizzed by host Jamie about liking every bikini picture on her Instagram account, the 'Dear Darlin'' hitmaker added: ''No I didn't, that's a lie. She looks good in a bikini. What's wrong with that?''

The 'Troublemaker' singer previously explained that although the pair had been spotted together at celebrity hot spot Sheesh in Chigwell, Essex, England, they were simply ''chatting about music'' and finds it ''crazy'' that he's been romantically linked to Zara.

Speaking to The Sun Online, he said: ''I just find it funny. That's the world I live in - in the dating world. If you like anyone's photos you're automatically dating them, it's just crazy. I spoke to Zara after seeing her the other week in Sheesh with my mates. We were chatting about music because she loves singing.''

Zara split from fellow 'Love Island' contestant Adam Collard last month after meeting the hunk on the show last summer and took to Instagram to share her heartbreak following the split.

She wrote: ''I am heartbroken to announce that Adam and I have parted ways. I love him very much and will always have a special place in my heart for him & out time spent together. (sic)''