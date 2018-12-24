Olly Murs is throwing a 1980s themed Christmas for his family this year.

The 34-year-old star - who was born on May 14, 1984 - will be celebrating with his family tomorrow (25.12.18) and he is going all-out to make sure it's a day none of them will ever forget.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''It's an 80s Christmas theme this year, 80s themed dinner, 80s themed outfits, 80s themed decorations.

''I'm channelling my inner 80s because I was born in the 80s.

The 'Movies' hitmaker revealed he'll even be turning up in fancy dress as a giant Rubik's Cube puzzle, and admitted he's going all out with the ''decor''.

He added: ''The decor will be different and I'm going dressed as a Rubik's Cube. I'm not sure how we're going to do an 80s roast dinner but the 80s desserts will be good.''

His Christmas plans come after Olly recently admitted he hopes he can repair his relationship with his twin brother Ben one day after the pair fell out when the singer had to miss his sibling's wedding because of his 'X Factor' commitments.

Speaking earlier this month, he said: ''I hope [we make up]. It's mad because every year I think it's nine years, 10 years. I did text him this year for his birthday, I think he's changed his number, but we'll talk again.

''We'll figure it out. Life is too short. Christmas is never the same.''

Meanwhile, the star has also revealed he is ''happy'' being single at the moment, although he hopes to find love one day.

He said: ''I'm happy single. I don't like talking about it, of course I'd love to be in love and have an amazing life with someone, that's what everyone loves, but it seems to be the only thing people ask.''