Olly Murs is ready to have children - but hasn't yet met the woman of his dreams.

The 34-year-old pop star has yearned to become a father since he hit 30 but he just hasn't found the right girl to settle down with and spend the rest of his life with.

Appearing on UK TV show 'Loose Women' he was asked by host Andrea Mclean if he wanted kids, to which he replied: ''I'd love to be a dad. I was ready at 30 to have kids, it's just meeting the right person. I want to meet the right person to do it right. I don't want a dysfunctional household, I don't want it to be a mess, I don't want it to not work out with the partner that I'm with - I want it to be special and amazing.''

Olly admits he wants to emulate his parents' Vicky-Lynn and Pete happy marriage and give any son or daughter a happy home.

He said: ''I want to be there and have a great family. That's what I have at home.''

And the 'Wrapped Up' hitmaker believes if he hadn't made it as a pop star after finding fame on 'The X Factor' he would have settled down by now.

He mused: ''Work has been so crazy for me. The last nine years, I haven't had time to find the right person and stuff.''

Olly hasn't been in a serious relationship since he separated from his ex-girlfriend Francesca Thomas in 2015 after they were together for three years and he previously admitted that he worries he could end up single forever.

He said: ''I'm sure I could get married and have kids but I hope it's with the right person - that's my only fear. Obviously, there are much bigger things to be fearful of in the world.''