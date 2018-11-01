Olly Murs pranked his fans by making them believe he'd had his famous quiff hairstyle chopped off.

The 'Moves' hitmaker took to his Twitter account on Thursday (01.11.18) to share a video of what appeared to be a new ''butchered'' shorter hairdo and claimed to be ''embarrassed'' by the bad trim.

Alongside a series of emojis, including the red-faced one, he captioned a video of him looking shocked by his new hairdo: ''Been butchered #RIPQuiff (sic)''

However, the former 'X Factor' star later revealed he was playing around with his 7.58 million followers and that his luscious locks were still intact.

Using a silly moustache filter, he said in an Italian accent: ''You guys are so stupid, you think I haven't got a quiff no more? Don't be silly, the quiff is still here.''

He then giggled, and said: ''Have a good day.''

It's a good job he was just messing around, as the 'Dance With Me Tonight' singer recently admitted he's looking for a girl to ''blow his socks off''.

Olly - who split from ex-girlfriend Francesca Thomas in 2015 - has been dating here and there and ''having fun'' but hasn't found anyone ''perfect'' just yet.

He said: ''I've been dating people, having fun, but there's nobody perfect. I want someone to blow my socks off.''

However, the 34-year-old singer has been sworn off dating apps and finds them too ''judgemental''.

He added: ''I found them very judgmental. I'm looking at someone going, 'Don't like their eyebrows, don't like their face, don't like the outfit.' You become, what's the word for it? Shallow? That's it. Didn't like it, came off it.''