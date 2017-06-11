Olly Murs is planning to take a short break from music.

The 'You Don't Know Love' hitmaker is looking forward to spending time with his family and friends and having fun for the rest of this year, so he won't be rushing into the studio to record a new album.

He said: ''I've done seven albums in seven years. I'll do another album when it feels right. Sometimes in this job, you forget you have to enjoy what you're doing, so this year is all about me enjoying it and not worrying about what people think.

''I'm going to have some 'me' time, keep myself busy, spend more time with my friends and family, and have more life experiences.

''That's why I went to the States - I took two of my best mates for my birthday for two weeks We went to California and had a fantastic trip. It wasn't drinking and partying every night, we went hiking, did a boot camp and went to a theme park. But don't worry, it wasn't cocoa and early nights the whole time.''

The 33-year-old singer has been single since splitting from Francesca Thomas in 2015, and though he'd like to meet someone eventually, he's currently enjoying having the time to look after himself.

He told Closer magazine: ''I'd be lying if I didn't say it was quite nice to be single and focus on myself, but there are times when I'm at home and think it would be good to have someone here with me.

''It's still difficult at times and I miss what I don't have. But it is what it is. It's all about meeting and dating the wrong ones until you find the right one. That's my motto. I will continue to just be me and try to meet the right one.''