Olly Murs is taking a break from social media after undergoing ''serious knee surgery''.

The 'Thinking of Me' hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday (21.06.19) to share a picture of himself in a hospital bed with a leg brace on, one of his bloodied plasters on his lower leg and a video of him dancing with his crutches to Lil Duval's 'Smile (Living My Best Life)'.

The 'Voice UK' coach revealed he had finally got around to having the long-standing operation and that he is going to use his recovery to spend time ''on [himself]'' and to be with his friends and family.

He captioned the post: ''Hey guys!! Quick update from me! I'm putting on a brave face for the gram but this week I've been recovering from serious knee surgery, something I've needed for sometime. I'm not quite sure how I'm going to cope sitting still like this for the next few months its going to kill me but it's what's needed.

I'm also going to use this time as an opportunity to take myself off social media for a while - focus on my recovery and spend some time on myself, with friends and family. ‪Thanks for a super 2019! With the Voice Win and my Sell Out Arena Tour! Unreal moments! Loved it.. now it's time for a rest. Enjoy the rest of your year you cheeky lot, don't miss me too much I'll see you all soon (sic)''

The 'Troublemaker' hitmaker's knee injury meant he had to sit out of Soccer Aid last week, for the first time since he became a regular on the pitch at the Unicef charity match at Stamford Bridge in 2010.

He tweeted: ''Will miss being captain of these legends this week! Gutted I can't be apart of it due to ongoing knee issues but have a super week and always remember why you're doing it for @UNICEF_uk make sure you put your heart into it & let's smash what we raised last year (sic)''