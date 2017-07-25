Olly Murs has faced a fresh wave of backlash after he asked his fans from Bournemouth and Exeter to travel to Swansea to see him live.

The 'Unpredictable' hitmaker was due to perform two gigs this summer but they had to be axed after the promoter went into liquidation.

Now Olly has announced fans who had tickets for that show can attend his gigs in Swansea or Portsmouth for free.

He wrote in a statement: ''After both of these shows were cancelled when the promoter went into liquidation, I know you were all upset, and left out of pocket! We tried to find a way of still doing the shows of rescheduling them but ended up facing too many obstacles, and we couldn't risk letting you down again.

''So, together with my management, agent and promoters of my other summer shows, we have come up with the most viable solution so I can still hopefully see most of you.

''Anyone that hasn't been offered a refund from their original ticketing company can get their ticket swapped with a replacement one to either of these following shows: August 12, Singleton Park, Swansea or August 27, Victorious Festival, Portsmouth.

''For those of you that have been told you'll be refunded from the ticket agency, you will still be offered special offer tickets to either of these shows. I know I'm asking you to travel to a new location, and it's far from ideal, but we've really tried to make something work and I hope I can see loads of you at these other shows. Much love always, Olly x (sic)''

However, the news hasn't gone down well with some fans on social media.

One wrote: ''Doesn't help my Daughter and Misses from seeing you way to far from us, so no refund or concert for them to see ... my Daughter been in tears for the past week and I'm not thankful that I've lost a lot of money which I work hard for (sic)''

Whilst another added: ''So you're still expecting people to waste money to other places n it's not your own concert just a festival n I thought u care bout ur fans (sic)''

A third wrote: ''Very disappointed with this as can't make either dates, too far to travel and still am not getting my money back. (sic)''

But others have leaped to Olly's defence, with one writing: ''There's no other artist that would do this! So lovely Thankyou so much for everything x (sic)''