Olly Murs has joined the voice cast of 'Spies in Disguise'.

The 'Heart Skips a Beat' hitmaker will take on a cameo role playing 'Junior Agent #1' in the film, which also stars Will Smith, Tom Holland and Karen Gillan.

He said: ''I loved being a junior agent for Will Smith! What a great job, and it was a lot of fun. Maybe if I'm lucky I can graduate to a fully-fledged agent next time!''

The voice role marks Olly's first film outing, although he previously voiced the character of Spike the Doberman in the Disney animated television series '101 Dalmatian Street'.

He previously admitted that he wanted to try his hand at voice acting.

Promoting his performance as Spike, the 35-year-old musician revealed: ''I've always wanted to do a voiceover and I love acting, so for me this is amazing to be able to do for the first time ... I enjoyed doing my first ever voiceover a lot.

''I perfected my dog barking skills many years ago, so I was able to get them out there to the universe today. It was really good fun.''

Meanwhile, the synopsis for 'Spies in Disguise' reads: ''Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is... not.

''But what Walker lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention creating the awesome gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way.

''And if this odd couple can't learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril.''