Olly Murs' fame doesn't make him ''immune'' to having feelings.

The 'Dance With Me Tonight' hitmaker - who has battled with anxiety in the past - has slammed those who believe famous singers and actors don't have anything to worry about.

He told The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine: ''I think sometimes, when you're famous and you're a celebrity, people are quite quick to go, 'Well, you've got this, you've got that. What are you worried about?' But being famous doesn't make you immune to feelings. I'm a strong person. Jesus, you have to be strong in this industry, but that was my moment and I've no shame in the fact that I got help. I'm happy to talk about it because it affected me and I'm the most super-confident performer there is! I know there are a lot of people who go through a lot worse than me. What I'm trying to say to anyone reading this is don't be afraid to talk about it. Will this happen again at some point in my life? Most likely, and I'll deal with it again. At least I know now and I can recognise it and I'm not scared to talk to someone.''

Olly previously revealed he went to therapy over his anxiety.

The talent show star - who developed anxiety when he accidentally mixed up the judges' scores and made a premature announcement that Monica Michael was being sent home on 'The X Factor' - said: ''The papers didn't laugh it off - they made a massive deal about it. The media attention, and the social media aspect, upset me the most. They really tried to take me to the cleaners. They tried to make me lose my job over a silly, small mistake. And when I went back to singing, it made me overthink what I was doing, 'I'm going to forget the lyrics, what I'm doing ... So that was something I needed to speak to a therapist about. And I'm not scared to admit that - that's the stigma that men have.''