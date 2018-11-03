Olly Murs doesn't think he's ''cool'' enough for his collaborators.

The 34-year-old singer was ''annoyed'' when Snoop Dogg didn't turn up for the video shoot for their latest single 'Moves' and not only has he still never met the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker, he's also never come face-to-face with Flo Rida, who features on his 2012 single 'Troublemaker'.

Asked why Snoop wasn't in the video, he said: ''He just didn't turn up! They'd been dangling the carrot all day that he might be coming, so that was annoying.

''I haven't met Snoop Dogg or Flo Rida, who was on 'Troublemaker' with me. I'm clearly not cool enough for the rappers.''

While Olly's last album, '24 Hours', was a heartbreak record, he had no ''concept'' behind his new offering, 'You Know I Know' - a double LP featuring a disc of new songs alongside one of his classic singles - and just wanted to make some ''cheeky'' new music.

He told Britain's OK! magazine: ''It has no concept or story behind it.

''I've just really enjoyed writing music and I wanted to come back with a fun, exciting, feel good album with a cheeky element to it and that's exactly what we've achieved.

''I'm just excited to be back with some new music.''

Meanwhile, the 'Dance With Me Tonight' hitmaker has created a new collection for River Island, even though his friends think he is a ''fashion disaster''.

He admitted:'' My mates will tell you that every week is a fashion disaster for me.

''But I've told them the River Island collection is right up their street.''