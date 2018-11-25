Olly Murs will celebrate a decade since he shot to fame after coming second on 'The X Factor' and he's delighted to still have a large fan base.
Olly Murs is proud to still be ''relevant''.
The 34-year-old singer will celebrate a decade since he shot to fame after coming second on 'The X Factor' and he's delighted to still have a large fan base and can't wait to see them all on his upcoming UK tour.
He said: ''Ten years - it's crazy. Never in my wildest dreams did I expect to get this far. I'm delighted...
''It's amazing to still be relevant.
''I can't wait to get back on the road, see my fans and hear what they think of the music.''
And the 'Moves' hitmaker is planning a special celebration to mark the milestone.
In an interview with HELLO! magazine, he said: ''I'll definitely do something to commemorate it and reflect. And I'm looking forward to the next 10.''
The 'Voice' coach is most proud of his 2012 single 'Troublemaker', which became his fourth UK number one and is his highest-selling track to date.
He said: '''Troublemaker' is the track that holds the most memories for me.
''The success of that song opened up a whole new world for me and paved the way to be where I am now.
''It took me all around the world. I wouldn't be a coach on 'The Vice' if it wasn't for 'Troublemaker'.''
When it comes to his new album, 'You Know I Know - which combines his biggest hits with new material - Olly already has a favourite track, 'Feel the Same', which features Nile Rodgers on guitar.
He said: ''It's a classic 'me' song - fun and up-tempo.''
The 'Heart Skips a Beat' hitmaker's last album, '24 Hours' was penned after his split from long-term girlfriend Francesca Thomas but he's promised his new record is much more positive.
He said: ''There's no heartbreak this time. It's an album of fun, of me enjoying my life and the experiences I'm having.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.