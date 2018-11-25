Olly Murs is proud to still be ''relevant''.

The 34-year-old singer will celebrate a decade since he shot to fame after coming second on 'The X Factor' and he's delighted to still have a large fan base and can't wait to see them all on his upcoming UK tour.

He said: ''Ten years - it's crazy. Never in my wildest dreams did I expect to get this far. I'm delighted...

''It's amazing to still be relevant.

''I can't wait to get back on the road, see my fans and hear what they think of the music.''

And the 'Moves' hitmaker is planning a special celebration to mark the milestone.

In an interview with HELLO! magazine, he said: ''I'll definitely do something to commemorate it and reflect. And I'm looking forward to the next 10.''

The 'Voice' coach is most proud of his 2012 single 'Troublemaker', which became his fourth UK number one and is his highest-selling track to date.

He said: '''Troublemaker' is the track that holds the most memories for me.

''The success of that song opened up a whole new world for me and paved the way to be where I am now.

''It took me all around the world. I wouldn't be a coach on 'The Vice' if it wasn't for 'Troublemaker'.''

When it comes to his new album, 'You Know I Know - which combines his biggest hits with new material - Olly already has a favourite track, 'Feel the Same', which features Nile Rodgers on guitar.

He said: ''It's a classic 'me' song - fun and up-tempo.''

The 'Heart Skips a Beat' hitmaker's last album, '24 Hours' was penned after his split from long-term girlfriend Francesca Thomas but he's promised his new record is much more positive.

He said: ''There's no heartbreak this time. It's an album of fun, of me enjoying my life and the experiences I'm having.''