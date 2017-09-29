Olly Murs is on hiatus from music for the rest of 2017.

The pop star has had a busy year on the road touring his fifth studio album '24 Hrs' and promoting his singles - including chart smash 'Unpredictable' which he recorded with Louisa Johnson, his fellow 'X Factor' alumnus who supported him on tour.

Olly is now going to spend the next three months just ''relaxing'' and he won't be going into the studio or even thinking about new songs.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the recent launch party for EA Sports video game 'FIFA 18', he said: ''I've had a great year, my tours have been brilliant - I did my arena tour, then my summer tour, and it was all fantastic, Louisa was a brilliant support act for me. But now it's just about relaxing. I'm off now for the rest of the year, no new music.''

Olly just wants to be at home and spend some quality time with his family and friends.

He added: ''I'm just gonna chill out and enjoy my time at home.''

And 'FIFA 18' fan will also be getting in some serious hours on his favourite video game and he is hoping to play some online matches against his friend Robbie Williams - who has also wrapped up his touring commitments for 2017,

The 33-year-old singer said: ''I've played against a lot of people over the years, I've played the 1D boys, out of them Niall Horan and Liam Payne are pretty decent. Robbie Williams is very good; me and Robbie loved playing 'FIFA' on tour. We haven't had a game in about a year but we will because he is obsessed with it.''

'FIFA 18' is out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and all other platforms.