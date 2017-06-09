Olly Murs is desperate to repair his relationship with his twin brother Ben.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter fell out with his sibling back in 2009, when he opted to appear on 'The X Factor' rather than be the best man at Ben's wedding - but Olly has now called on his brother to end their long-running feud.

He said: ''Every artist has a dark side or something that is against them, mine was always my brother.

''I think there's still a love there between all of us, it's just about finding a resolution and finding that moment in time where you can make it all come together and be fine.''

In recent years, Ben has changed his surname and estranged his entire family in reaction to the rift between himself and the 'Heart Skips a Beat' hitmaker.

But Olly is confident they will eventually mend their damaged relationship.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''I've got no doubt it will happen - I'm sure it will because we're family and regardless of everything that's happened, I'm sure we can come to some understanding and love will come through.

''My mum and dad have always said you should keep it behind closed doors. I won't be shouting from the rooftops, we'll do that privately and everything hopefully will work out.''

Meanwhile, Olly has also revealed he's currently on the lookout for a new girlfriend.

The pop star has been single ever since he split from property developer Francesca Thomas 18 months ago.

He shared: ''I'm single and I don't really enjoy it, if I'm honest with you.

''It might look like it on the surface, on TV, on my Instagram, that I'm having a great time, which I am, but really I'd love to be in a relationship. I'm that kind of guy - I like single life, but it can be a bit lonely at times.''