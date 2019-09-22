Olly Murs is reportedly dating a City high-flier.

The 35-year-old singer is said to be planning a romantic holiday with Amelia Tank - who works in the finance industry and moonlights as a bodybuilder - after they exchanged flirty messages on Instagram over the summer.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Amelia's Instagram feed caught his eye and they started swapping flirty messages.

''They met up at an Essex gym in July and the chemistry was instant.

''Olly thought Amelia was gorgeous, and she was very impressed by him too. They agreed to a date and since then the romance has been going well.

''They wanted to keep things quiet at first but three months down the line they are more relaxed about people knowing they are together.

''They went for a low-key date at a pub recently and were spotted getting quite cosy there.''

Olly - who has upped his workout regime over recent months - has apparently invited his new girlfriend to some auditions of 'The Voice' next month.

The insider shared: ''Olly has told Amelia he'd like her to come along to support him.

''At the end of the month they are planning a sunshine break. It is early stages but he seems really smitten.''

Meanwhile, Amelia previously admitted that her love of fitness had undermined her social life.

She said: ''My social life is at an all-time low while training.

''Most nights I get into bed at 8.30pm to allow my muscles to grow and have enough energy for early starts before work.

''It has been really tough not going out with friends. Every year my family hosts an Easter party. The first comp was two weeks before but I knew I'd be surrounded by food and prosecco.''