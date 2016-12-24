Olly Murs has become ''Billy no mates'' now that his friends are all in relationships.

The chart-topping singer has admitted to finding himself a bit isolated in the build-up to Christmas this year because he does not have a girlfriend.

He shared: ''I have done something Christmassy every day in December for the build-up but I can't wait to go out with my mates.

''The problem is they all have girlfriends so they aren't allowed out any more unless they get a special visa.

''I'm single so I'm a little bit lost, I've been Billy No Mates. But now they're free, watch out.''

And Olly will be hoping to enjoy a much more pleasant Christmas this year than last, having spent the big day nursing a hangover.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''My worst ever hangover was on Christmas Day last year.

''My dad had this whiskey called Knob Creek, it's a really strange drink but really tasty.

''On Christmas Eve he was filling up my glass quite a bit, then at 6 o'clock I woke up with this banging headache and it didn't shift.

''So Christmas Day wasn't much fun but it was the first time my dad and I had a proper drink together.

''It was a real manly drink. So as a result it was a really special hangover.''

Meanwhile, Olly's latest album, '24 Hrs', explores his relationship failures - and he admits it was an emotional experience to make the record.

He said: ''A lot of the songs were about a break up so it was tough at times.

''But it's not just about my girlfriend. I wasn't perfect in this relationship, so I took a look at myself and wrote about me and my life from a different perspective.''