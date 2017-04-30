Olly Murs has been spotted on a date with an aspiring popstar.

The 'You Don't Know Love' hitmaker was seen getting close to Nadine Hermez at trendy London bar JuJu's on Wednesday (26.04.17), though they opted for ''the darkest corner'' in the place in a bid to stay away from prying eyes.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Olly and Nadine were in a quiet corner and seemed very close.

''Most of the time they had linked arms and Nadine was stroking Olly's arm. He was also very touchy-feely with her. They definitely looked like a couple rather than two friends.

''It seemed they wanted to remain unnoticed. They deliberately chose the darkest corner and stayed there until they left at 1am.''

The 32-year-old pop star only recently admitted he is still heartbroken after splitting from Francesca Thomas over 18 months ago after three years together.

He said: ''It's really tough going through a break up you know, we've all been through break ups right? It's not nice to have a broken heart, mine's still broken.''

But the 'Heart Skips a Beat' hitmaker does want to move on from his heartbreak and recently admitted he is keen to find a ''strong'' woman to romance and he is perfectly happier if they are older than him.

He said: ''I'm a strong person so I'm looking for a strong woman. I wouldn't rule out going out with an older woman. There shouldn't be an age limit on dating. It's all about having a good time and enjoying great chemistry.''