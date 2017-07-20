Olly Murs fans have been left devastated after one of his shows was cancelled just 10 days before he was due to play.

The 33-year-old singer was due to perform at Powderham Castle in Devon, south west England, on July 29, but the gig has been called off after events company Stephen C Associates Limited ceased trading.

Olly's forthcoming show at Kings Park, Bournemouth, south west England, on August 5 has also been axed.

Sharing a picture of the company's statement, the 'Dance With Me Tonight' hitmaker wrote on Twitter: ''I'm so gutted for my fans in Exeter & Bournemouth. Although it's out of my control I'm still so sorry & hope I can get to see you all soon! (sic)''

According to DevonLive, 3,000 extra tickets to see Olly play at the castle were released due to popular demand just last month, and some supporters are thought to have splashed out up to £125 on tickets for his gigs.

One fan tweeted: ''i was supposed to be seeing olly murs in 10 days time and the show's now canceled and idk if it's gonna be rescheduled??? (sic)

Another wrote: ''Devon is in uproar over Olly Murs. (sic)''

Stephen C Associates Limited said in a statement: ''We are sorry to inform you that the company Stephen C Associates Limited, promoter of numerous outdoor shows, has ceased to trade. It is insolvent and is expected to go into liquidation shortly.

''The shows affected include the Olly Murs concerts planned for 29th July (Powderham Castle, Exeter) and 5th August (Kings Park, Bournemouth), which will now NOT take place. Please do not turn up at the venue for these shows.

''Fans will be contacted directly by the ticket agency they purchased tickets through. If ticket holders do not hear from the ticketing company they should contact them directly when further information will be available.''