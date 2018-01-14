Olly Murs has reportedly been sending his twin brother Ben invites to star-studded bashes in an attempt to end their long-running feud.

The 33-year-old singer fell out with his sibling back in 2009, when he opted to appear on 'The X Factor' rather than be the best man at Ben's wedding, but now that the star is back on television screens as part of the judging panel on the UK version of 'The Voice', it has been claimed he is doing his best to bury the hatchet.

A source said: ''Olly has been desperate for a couple of years to patch things up with Ben as he still feels really bad for choosing 'The X Factor' over his wedding.

''He thought one he was back on prime-time TV his brother would see him and start missing him but it obviously isn't the case. Olly has been sending Ben invites to 'The Voice' and its after-parties through the family and friends who still speak to Ben. But he has been told through people who have spoken to Ben about the invites that he can 'Shove them'.

''Olly's starting to realise things may be past the point of no return with him and is brother and things will never be patched up.''

But Ben - who for the past few years has gone by his wife's surname Hart in a bid to distance himself from the musician - reportedly isn't interested in repairing his bond with the 'Troublemaker' singer, and sees the party invitations as ''insulting''.

Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday newspaper, the insider added: ''There really is no going back with Ben. He also only sees the invites to celebrity bashes from Olly as an insult because he thinks fame has made his twin brother shallow.''

It comes after Olly claimed last year he and his brother still had love for one another, and hoped their warring would end soon.

He said in June: ''Every artist has a dark side or something that is against them, mine was always my brother.

''I think there's still a love there between all of us, it's just about finding a resolution and finding that moment in time where you can make it all come together and be fine.''