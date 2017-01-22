Olly Murs' twin brother has slammed his family.

The 32-year-old star's brother - who took his wife Amy Hart's last name - was furious when his mother Vicky-Lynn spoke out about his feud with the family in a recent interview and has hit back.

He told the Mail On Sunday: ''My parents wanted this bright, shiny Olly with the money who can give them the VIP lifestyle. They liked hanging around with Simon Cowell, or going to Bon Jovi concerts - they loved their VIP selfies.

''I'm not interested in anything like that, I have a lovely life with my wife and kids. I've worked hard, been to university and got a degree, I've never wanted anything from Olly.

''I can't believe what my mum did by talking about my childhood. I was so upset when I read it. Why has my mum, the person who should defend me, said things that are hurtful and untrue?''

Olly and Ben's bitter feud dates back to 2009, when Ben called the chart-topping pop star a ''self-obsessed sell out'' after he skipped his wedding to appear on the semi-final of 'The X Factor'.

And Ben also hit out at 'The X Factor', claiming it can tear families apart.

He said: ''I detest 'X Factor' and other shows like it.

''This killed reality shows for me - I just think of the families in the background and what this is doing to them. I can't watch them any more. I look at my brother now and I think 'that's not you'.''

Ben's interview comes after Vicky-Lynn recently claimed the family drama had left her physically ill.

She said: ''It was such a shock it made me ill. I even thought I had MS - I had to use a walking stick because my legs were so weak. I also couldn't work. I was on the verge of a breakdown.

''I'm much better now but my heart is broken. Ben's broken my heart, and his dad's, but I will not hear anything against him, I don't think he understands what he's done. I'll go on loving him and sticking up for him until I die.''