Olly Murs has crashed his Mercedes-Benz.

The 'You Don't Know Love' hitmaker got his Thursday (22.12.16) off to a bad start after his lavish sports car was towed away by a recovery truck.

Taking to Twitter to share a selfie with the silver saloon and an unhappy face, he wrote: ''Not a good morning so far (sic)''

And it's not the first time Olly's beloved automobile has let him down as in June he shared a similar picture with the same car.

Alongside the picture, he wrote: ''England having a stinker & so am I (sic)''

However, it hasn't been too bad a year for the 32-year-old pop hunk as he reportedly raked in £5.2 million, plenty to get his car fixed.

The 'Years & Years' singer's bank balance soared from £1.5 million to the hefty sum over the last 12 months, helped by his touring schedule, sales of his album 'Never Been Better' and his hosting stint on 'The X Factor'.

A source previously said: ''Olly's bank balance is reflecting his career. As long as his popularity in the charts remains strong, he'll benefit from lucrative endorsements and job offers. That's showing no sign of waning.''

And Olly - who split up with his long-term girlfriend Francesca Thomas, 27, last year - believes his career is more successful when he's not as ''big and chunky''.

He said: ''I sleep eight hours a day and get one hour training a day. Being on TV, a singer and artist it's important. I look at my 'Up' video I did with Demi Lovato last year and I was quite big and chunky. I held it well but in this job you want to keep the fans interested in you and find you attractive.''