Olly Murs has teamed up with 'X Factor' winner Louisa Johnson for his new single 'Unpredictable'.

The 32-year-old hunk and the 'So Good' singer - who won the 12th series of the ITV talent show in 2015 - have joined forces for the brand new track.

Sharing the news on Twitter and Instagram, Olly wrote alongside a boomerang of them fist-pumping each other: ''I can now reveal my next single is UNPREDICTABLE....A duet with the awesome @louisa #unpredictable (sic)''

In response, the 19-year-old beauty wrote: ''Oh yeeeeaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhh (sic)''

It comes after the 'You Don't Know Love' hitmaker admitted he wants to match One Direction and JLS' singles chart success.

The cheeky Essex star might share four number one albums - 'In Case You Didn't Know', 'Right Place Right Time', 'Never Been Better' and '24 Hrs' - with the 'History' boyband, but he is determined to compete with the fellow 'X Factor finalists and the former 'Beat Again' group, who were in the final of the talent show in 2008, and level their five number one songs.

He previously said:''Obviously I'd love to keep making albums. JLS got five number one singles and One Direction did too and I'm currently on four. I'd like to get another one to match the boys.''

And teaming up with Louisa - whose single with Clean Bandit, 'Tears', reached number five in the official UK chart - could be the perfect match for success.

Louisa is yet to release her debut solo album and Olly's last record was 2016's '24Hrs'.