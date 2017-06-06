Olly Murs says the video for his single with Louisa Johnson 'Unpredictable' has a ''battle of the sexes'' theme.

The 33-year-old pop hunk and the 'So Good' singer - who won the 12th series of the 'X Factor' in 2015 - have joined forces for the brand new track and now Olly has revealed the promo sees the two playing a tennis match against each other and there are two endings so neither star ultimately knows who wins.

Speaking to The Sun's Dan Wootton in a Facebook Live interview, Olly said: ''There will be a video and we were doing this battle of the sexes tennis match in a kind of Wimbledon feel. It's a really good video. We don't know when it will be released yet. We don't even know who is going to win yet. We filmed two endings so we don't even know yet. It's a really fun video.''

The collaboration with Louisa comes after Olly - who got to 'The X Factor' in 2009 - revealed he's ambitious to better the singles chart success of fellow 'X Factor' alumni One Direction and JLS.

The singer might share four number one albums - 'In Case You Didn't Know', 'Right Place Right Time', 'Never Been Better' and '24 Hrs' - with the 'History' boy band, but he is determined to better the now defunct 'Beat Again' group, who were in the final of the talent show in 2008, and beat their four number one singles.

He previously said: ''Obviously I'd love to keep making albums. JLS got five number one singles and One Direction did too and I'm currently on four. I'd like to get another one to match the boys.''