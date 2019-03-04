Years & Years' member Emre Türkmen has become a father, meaning he needs to pull out of the band's upcoming Asia tour.
Years & Years' member Emre Türkmen has become a father.
The 'Play' hitmaker - who plays synthesisers, keyboards, sequencers, laptop, and guitar for the synth-pop band - has announced he's had to pull out of the band's upcoming Asia tour, as he's become a father to a newborn daughter named Daphne.
Posting a picture of himself cradling his baby girl on the band's Twitter, he wrote: ''dear Y&Y fans, sorry dad @_EmreTurkmen_ can't be with you on the Asia tour, I decided to come out a few weeks early! Love Daphne x (sic)''
The same message was posted to the Years & Years Instagram page, with the same picture.
As of the time of writing, Emre - whose band mates are Olly Alexander and Mikey Goldsworthy - hasn't announced the news on his own Twitter account, which was last updated on March 1, although he did post another picture of his daughter on his Instagram account.
The adorable close-up was captioned: ''Hello, world. @jaskubski and I made a new human FROM SCRATCH. this is my daughter, Daphne. (sic)''
Emre's partner, Jasmine Kubski, is also yet to post on social media about the happy news.
The musician was supposed to embark on a tour of Asia in support of new album 'Palo Santo' this month, and as of yet, it's unknown who will be replacing him on stage as he stays home to look after his tot.
Years & Years are supported live by members Dylan Bell and Paris Jeffree, who both play drums, and backing singers Phebe Edwards and Joell Fender.
