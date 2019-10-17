Russell T. Davies would be up for helming a Marvel movie if the studio creates a gay superhero.

The former 'Doctor Who' showrunner ''would be there'' if bosses want to include ''properly'' homosexual character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he would love to write the script for that potential inclusive blockbuster.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the PinkNews Awards in London on Wednesday night (16.10.19), Russell said: ''If they want to make a gay superhero: properly gay, not just a nice little character in the background, I would be there. I could write it, I could write it like a demon.''

The 56-year-old writer - who has also worked on 'A Very English Scandal' and 'Torchwood' - has just cast Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander in his new television series 'Boys', which follows three homosexual friends growing up in the shadow of AIDS in the 1980s.

Russell thinks Olly is an ''amazing'' talent and he was ''star-struck'' when he met him and admits it was comparable to when he got to work with Kylie Minogue on the 2007 'Doctor Who' Christmas special 'Voyage of the Damned'.

He shared: ''It was like working with Kylie Minogue on 'Doctor Who', I was like, 'Wow, extraordinary.' I've been very lucky.''

As a gay man working in the entertainment industry, Russell feels responsible for representing the LGBTQ community on television and he is always ''ready to fight'' for gay rights.

Russell - who created the groundbreaking Channel 4 drama 'Queer As Folk' about the gay scene in Manchester - said: ''Well if I can be as visible as I possibly can be and represent us on television, I feel like I have a responsibility to do that. I think it's needed, I think we all need it now more than ever ... We're in a very darkening world, and there are many fights on the way. And I'm ready to fight: bring it on.''