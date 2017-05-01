Years And Years frontman Olly Alexander wants to join Sam Smith's song with Timbaland.
Olly Alexander wants to join Sam Smith's collaboration with Timbaland.
The Years And Years frontman is a huge fan of the 'Latch' hitmaker and would love to be a part of his comeback.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, the 26-year-old singer said: ''It's not true sadly. I love Sam. He is surely going to come back.
''He is collaborating with Timbaland and it's going to be so sick. I want to be like 'please let me join!'''
The electronica trio - completed by bass guitarist Mikey Goldsworthy and keyboardist Emre Türkmen - have released new music since 2015's 'Communion', which was the fastest-selling debut album of the year from a UK signed band.
However, Olly reassured his fans that a second album is on the way, but playing the new 'Zelda' video game on PlayStation is taking up precious recording time.
He confessed: ''The new album is being made. It's in the process. We are going to get it done.
''I can't get a word in. We are currently playing the new 'Zelda' game which is amazing. We are just playing 'Zelda' and playing music at the same time.
''But we are just in the process of getting it together. It's very different than the previous album but that's all I can say.''
Olly's ex-boyfriend, Neil Amin-Smith, would have made his former lover very jealous if he was still in Clean Bandit, as they are reportedly working on a song for Sam's comeback.
Although, the collaboration probably wouldn't have happened in Neil was still in the band, as he previously mocked his James Bond 'Spectre' theme 'Writing's On The Wall'.
A source recently told the Daily Star newspaper: ''That [Neil's departure] opened the door again.''
At the time, Neil said that the song was ''just a flaccid copy of Michael Jackson's 'Thriller.'''
The Stooges frontman Iggy Pop awarded France's 'highest honor'.
Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.
Jason Drucker is Greg Heffley in the upcoming movie based on the novel of the same name.
Ford attributes his career success to films that pass 'from generation to generation'.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn got walked in on by police on their first night together.
Solid acting and adept filmmaking help make up for the fact that this film asks...
With bouncy pop tunes and a breezy tone, this Scottish musical sometimes feels so weightless...
Eve is a young woman living in Glasgow, Scotland struggling to cope with huge emotional...
The Riot Club is an elite group of ten Oxford University students; the very best...
Like a 20-years-later sequel to Before Midnight, this sharply observant comedy-drama follows a couple through...
Meg and Nick are a seemingly devoted couple who venture to the romantic city of...
Pip is a young orphan who has a chance meeting with a frightening stranger while...
Gulliver works in a mail room, he's got big dreams and ambitions but he's never...
Ambitious Argentine-French filmmaker Noe is back with another gimmick (see the reverse-order Irreversible): this epic-length...
Watch the trailer for Bright Star Bright Star is based loosely on the love of...
Watch the trailer for TormentedIn the new British horror film Tormented a bullied teenager returns...