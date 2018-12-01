Olly Alexander has joked he'll quit music if he can't get Spice Girls tickets.

The Years & Years frontman has been a fan of the 'Wannabe' hitmakers since he was seven years old so is thrilled four members of the group - Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C, and Emma Bunton - are getting back together for a stadium tour next year and he can only hope his fame helps him get to see them at one of their sold-out shots.

He joked: ''I don't buy tickets any more. If I don't get f***ing guest list for the Spice Girls tour, I'm quitting the music industry. I'm putting that out there now.''

Olly has previously met Geri and Mel C and stood next to Mel B at a Los Angeles nightspot, but she was too busy talking to Harry Styles to pay attention to him.

He told NME.com: ''She didn't give a s**t about me, bless her, why would she?''

The 'King' hitmaker can understand why the group's tour has sold out because their songs have stood the test of time and people are looking for nostalgia during tough times.

He said: ''They're just such an enduring part of British culture, and I think they're an important part of people's lives.

''You could also say that because the world today feels so f***ed up, anything that reminds us of the 'good old days' is appealing.

''But I also think their songs are amazing and stand the test of time. There was nothing like them when they came out; I remember at that time it was Oasis and the Spice Girls and it felt quite revolutionary to be in the UK.''