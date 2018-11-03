Olly Alexander has admitted that although he has previously worried being addicted to his medication, he would not be ''ashamed'' to take medication forever.
Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander isn't worried about being on anti-depressants for life.
The 28-year-old singer has always been open about his mental health issues and has revealed he has been taking medication for the past eight years to control his depression and although he was previously worried being becoming addicted to his medication he now is not ''ashamed'' to take something that helps him not feel ''overwhelmed''.
In a video interview on the GQ website, he said: ''I've taken some form of anti-depressant for eight years, I had a year where I didn't take any a year-and-a-half and then I was like quite worried about it because you think, 'I don't wanna be addicted to something.'
''Part of me feels like it would be in some way like shameful to have too - there's a part of me that feels a bit ashamed that would be the case that I couldn't cope with life without it or something.
''But then another part of me goes, if this is the way I can best live my life and feel like I'm not overwhelmed or want to top myself then it's a good thing you know? And I'm not ashamed of that so, no.''
The 'King' hitmaker revealed that although his success in the music business has helped him build up his self-esteem, he thinks of himself as being different to the person who performs on stage with his band.
He said: ''That has helped my self-worth actually, being in Years & Years, that has built my confidence up. But at the same time, it's very easy and lots of performers talk about this you divorce yourself from the character you have on stage. So the adoration from fans feels like it's directed at someone whose not you so I think it sometimes doesn't make a difference. People can be like saying how much they love you but it doesn't make a difference it doesn't feel like it's going in, you just feel like well that's not me that's someone else.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Solid acting and adept filmmaking help make up for the fact that this film asks...
With bouncy pop tunes and a breezy tone, this Scottish musical sometimes feels so weightless...
Eve is a young woman living in Glasgow, Scotland struggling to cope with huge emotional...
The Riot Club is an elite group of ten Oxford University students; the very best...
Like a 20-years-later sequel to Before Midnight, this sharply observant comedy-drama follows a couple through...
Meg and Nick are a seemingly devoted couple who venture to the romantic city of...
Pip is a young orphan who has a chance meeting with a frightening stranger while...
Gulliver works in a mail room, he's got big dreams and ambitions but he's never...
Ambitious Argentine-French filmmaker Noe is back with another gimmick (see the reverse-order Irreversible): this epic-length...
Watch the trailer for Bright Star Bright Star is based loosely on the love of...
Watch the trailer for TormentedIn the new British horror film Tormented a bullied teenager returns...