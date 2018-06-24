Olly Alexander has admitted he hated filming 'The Riot Club' because it was ''so hot.''
Olly Alexander found it a ''horrible experience'' filming 'The Riot Club'.
The Years & Years frontman launched his career as an actor before he fell into singing but he has admitted he'll never forget the 2014 film - in which he played Toby Maitland - because he found the set really ''hot'' and his co stars to be egotistic.
Speaking on Radio 2, he said of the flick: ''It was actually quite a horrible experience filming it, only because it was so hot and we were wearing really, really fancy white tie. And I've never been in an environment with that many men sort of trying to out-shine each other and it felt a bit like... I don't know, it was a bizarre environment.''
After he joined the band, the 27-year-old star used his first record advance to pay to have his left ear pinned - and he has admitted it's a procedure that changed his life.
He said: ''I was almost embarrassed by how overwhelmingly confident I was afterwards. I thought, 'God, is it really that simple?' I had this weird moment ...did I not love myself enough to just keep the face I was given?''
Olly has become a popular figure on social media over recent years.
But the 'Sanctify' hitmaker thinks his fans would be surprised to see the difference between his confident online persona and his real-life self.
Asked whether his popularity on social media serves to pave over his insecurities, he confessed: ''That all felt terrifying, to be honest. It felt entirely possible that my real self would be a huge disappointment to all these people who were putting me on a pedestal. And if I met anyone who knew me online ... it would be so horrifying. They think you're one thing but you feel so far away from that. And then I would have these thoughts about people making judgements on me or my personal life, who my ex-boyfriends were. I had a negative reaction to it.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
They'll release 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' in August.
Solid acting and adept filmmaking help make up for the fact that this film asks...
With bouncy pop tunes and a breezy tone, this Scottish musical sometimes feels so weightless...
Eve is a young woman living in Glasgow, Scotland struggling to cope with huge emotional...
The Riot Club is an elite group of ten Oxford University students; the very best...
Like a 20-years-later sequel to Before Midnight, this sharply observant comedy-drama follows a couple through...
Meg and Nick are a seemingly devoted couple who venture to the romantic city of...
Pip is a young orphan who has a chance meeting with a frightening stranger while...
Gulliver works in a mail room, he's got big dreams and ambitions but he's never...
Ambitious Argentine-French filmmaker Noe is back with another gimmick (see the reverse-order Irreversible): this epic-length...
Watch the trailer for Bright Star Bright Star is based loosely on the love of...
Watch the trailer for TormentedIn the new British horror film Tormented a bullied teenager returns...