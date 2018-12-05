Olly Alexander claims that although things have improved, it will take ''radical shift'' to change the attitudes of the people in the music industry towards the LGBTQ community.
Olly Alexander thinks there is ''entrenched homophobia'' throughout the entire music industry.
The Years and Years frontman claims that although things have improved, it will take ''radical shift'' to change the attitudes of the people ''in control of the funds and the labels'' and get to the point where everyone is okay with ''overt queerness''.
He told the Independent: ''There's entrenched homophobia behind the scenes at all levels of the music industry.
''It's got so much better, but I think it's gonna take a radical shift before these men who are in control of the funds and the labels and the radio stations are gonna be OK with overt queerness. They see it as turning off part of the audience.''
The synth-pop band recently released their second album, 'Palo Santo', which includes more unambiguously gay and overtly sexual themes.
Although the 28-year-old singer thinks that some people were ''uncomfortable'' with the sexual undertones, he rubbished the idea that it wasn't family friendly.
Olly said: ''There were a lot of people who were uncomfortable with how overtly sexual this album was. When we did our show for the first time we had a few comments that it wasn't family friendly. I reject that completely.''
The group's latest record did not replicate the overwhelming success of their debut album 'Communion', but the 'If You're Over Me' hitmaker doesn't blame this on homophobia.
Instead, Olly said the shift was due to how music is now being consumed.
He explained: ''The music industry has changed so much, and audiences have changed the way they listen to music, so across the board, many artists haven't been able to replicate the success they had a few years ago.
''Pop music is very trend-driven as well, and it's very focused on hip hop now - look at Drake in the US. So, 'pop pop' music is definitely on the wane.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Solid acting and adept filmmaking help make up for the fact that this film asks...
With bouncy pop tunes and a breezy tone, this Scottish musical sometimes feels so weightless...
Eve is a young woman living in Glasgow, Scotland struggling to cope with huge emotional...
The Riot Club is an elite group of ten Oxford University students; the very best...
Like a 20-years-later sequel to Before Midnight, this sharply observant comedy-drama follows a couple through...
Meg and Nick are a seemingly devoted couple who venture to the romantic city of...
Pip is a young orphan who has a chance meeting with a frightening stranger while...
Gulliver works in a mail room, he's got big dreams and ambitions but he's never...
Ambitious Argentine-French filmmaker Noe is back with another gimmick (see the reverse-order Irreversible): this epic-length...
Watch the trailer for Bright Star Bright Star is based loosely on the love of...
Watch the trailer for TormentedIn the new British horror film Tormented a bullied teenager returns...