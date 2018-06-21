British star Olly Alexander has confessed that a 15-minute surgical procedure transformed his life.
Olly Alexander says a 15-minute surgical procedure transformed his life.
The Years & Years star used his first record advance to pay to have his left ear pinned, and Olly has admitted that the change made him a much more self-confident person.
The 27-year-old star shared: ''I was almost embarrassed by how overwhelmingly confident I was afterwards. I thought, 'God, is it really that simple?'''
However, Olly subsequently also experienced some feelings of shame.
He told ShortList magazine: ''I had this weird moment ...did I not love myself enough to just keep the face I was given?''
Olly has become a popular figure on social media over recent years.
But the 'Sanctify' hitmaker thinks his fans would be surprised to see the difference between his confident online persona and his real-life self.
Asked whether his popularity on social media serves to pave over his insecurities, he confessed: ''That all felt terrifying, to be honest. It felt entirely possible that my real self would be a huge disappointment to all these people who were putting me on a pedestal. And if I met anyone who knew me online ... it would be so horrifying. They think you're one thing but you feel so far away from that. And then I would have these thoughts about people making judgements on me or my personal life, who my ex-boyfriends were. I had a negative reaction to it.''
During his younger years, Olly was ''scared'' of people thinking he was gay.
But over time, the chart-topping star has grown to embrace who he is.
He said: ''I get a real thrill for being 'overtly queer' in my aesthetic. I used to be scared of people thinking I was gay but now I'd be shocked if they didn't.
''I'd hesitate to say I had a more developed sense of self, though, because how I look doesn't take into account my mind, or how I develop internally.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
Solid acting and adept filmmaking help make up for the fact that this film asks...
With bouncy pop tunes and a breezy tone, this Scottish musical sometimes feels so weightless...
Eve is a young woman living in Glasgow, Scotland struggling to cope with huge emotional...
The Riot Club is an elite group of ten Oxford University students; the very best...
Like a 20-years-later sequel to Before Midnight, this sharply observant comedy-drama follows a couple through...
Meg and Nick are a seemingly devoted couple who venture to the romantic city of...
Pip is a young orphan who has a chance meeting with a frightening stranger while...
Gulliver works in a mail room, he's got big dreams and ambitions but he's never...
Ambitious Argentine-French filmmaker Noe is back with another gimmick (see the reverse-order Irreversible): this epic-length...
Watch the trailer for Bright Star Bright Star is based loosely on the love of...
Watch the trailer for TormentedIn the new British horror film Tormented a bullied teenager returns...