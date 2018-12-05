Ollie Locke thinks Jesy Nelson's new gun tattoo is ''absurd''.

The 31-year-old reality TV star claimed the 27-year-old Little Mix singer is ''childish'' for opting to have the controversial body art, with Ollie insisting the pop star should have thought about the implications of getting the tattoo because of her influence over young people.

Speaking on 'Jeremy Vine On 5', Ollie said: ''This is just a childish thing for one of the biggest musicians in the world to do. Someone needs to think and say 'Come on, obviously this is not something you do.' It's absurd.

''They're nice girls, and obviously they've not spoken to the press yet and it may mean something incredibly important to her...''

The gun tattoo was unveiled on Instagram yesterday evening (04.12.18) in a post that has since been deleted.

At the time, Jesy wrote: ''Thank you @zayahastra for always giving me my favourite little tattoos (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Black Magic' pop star - who features in the chart-topping girl group alongside Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - recently split from boyfriend Harry James.

Jesy and Harry are believed to have called time on their romance because the 'Shout Out To My Ex' hitmaker is ''focused'' on her career and feels it ''makes sense'' for them to be apart at the moment.

A source said: ''Jesy and Harry enjoyed their time together but have decided to call it a day.

''There are no hard feelings between them and they remain good friends - just at the moment it makes sense for them to separate.

''Jesy is in work mode ahead of the release of Little Mix's new album 'LM5' and she's happy focusing on performances with the girls and promoting their material.''