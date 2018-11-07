Ollie Locke has ''cracked Hollywood''.

The 'Made in Chelsea' star has landed a role in director Michael Winterbottom's new film 'Greed' alongside Isla Fisher, Steve Coogan and Shanina Shaik and has been busy filming the movie in Greece.

Isla, 42, uploaded a picture to Instagram in which the 31-year-old reality TV star could be seen in the background amid a number of extras, but movie insiders revealed Ollie is more than just a background character.

A source told the MailOnline newspaper: ''Ollie was out in Greece last month for a large portion of the shoot after landing a part in 'Greed'.

''He's starring alongside Isla and Steve, who are obviously huge names in the acting world.

''Ollie's fans will have to wait a while before the movie is released, but it's pretty exciting that someone from Made In Chelsea has cracked Hollywood and will be appearing on the big screen.''

Last month, Ollie teased a number of posts on Instagram which were posted from Greece and captioned ''#secretproject''.

In one, he branded actresses Pearl Mackie and Sophie Cookson and 'Boy In The Striped Pyjamas' star Asa Butterfield his ''new family'', while another picture was taken of Ollie overlooking the sea.

He cryptically captioned the post: ''When you have a day off filming and I thank the world so much I get to do my job! I love trying to make people smile and will do everything in my power to try do that everyday! Xxx #greece #filming #secretproject (sic)''

At the end of the month, the Chappy founder shared another photo with Pearl and actress Sarah Solemani and revealed he was close to finishing filming.

He wrote: ''The eve of the last day of filming in Greece I can't wait for you all to watch what we have made! After 3 weeks we have all had a moment/s missing our families but beyond any project I have ever worked on became such a large part of each other lives and I can't wait to continue with more stories back at home Xxx (sic)''

Isla has also been sharing photos featuring some of the same actors and actresses working in Greece.