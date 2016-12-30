Olivier Martinez is reportedly disappointed his relationship with Halle Berry has officially ended as he ''never expected'' they would divorce.
Olivier Martinez ''never expected'' to divorce Halle Berry.
The 50-year-old actor - whose divorce was finalised earlier this week - is disappointed his relationship with the 'Extant' actress has ended.
A source said: ''He always hoped that they could work things out. He never expected to be divorced.
''He and Halle always had a very passionate relationship. There was a lot of arguing, but also a lot of love.''
And Olivier has chosen to continue living in Los Angeles and take on smaller film projects so he can still be with his son Maceo, three.
An insider added to People magazine: ''He loves being a dad. Olivier will continue to live in [Los Angeles] so he can spend as much time with his son.
''He has been working, but only on smaller projects. Olivier doesn't want to do bigger projects that will keep him out of Los Angeles for a long time.''
Meanwhile, Halle previously opened up about how she is feeling happier than ever following her split from Olivier.
She explained: ''I just feel happy, you know? I've arrived at a really good place once again, that's always good news.
''Down time, dark times, don't last forever - the sun is out again and it feels great.''
And Halle - who also has eight-year-old Nahla with her ex-partner Gabriel Aubry - turned 50 this year and admits she does feel ''pressure'' to have cosmetic surgery.
She shared: ''It is pressure. When you see everybody around you doing it, you have those moments when you think, 'To stay alive in this business, do I need to do the same thing?' I won't lie and tell you that those things don't cross my mind, because somebody is always suggesting it to me. It's almost like crack that people are trying to push on you. That's what I feel like.''
