Olivia Wilde admits she ''worked hard'' to be made director of 'Perfect', a biopic about gymnast Kerri Strug.
Olivia Wilde ''worked hard'' to be made director of upcoming Kerri Strug biopic.
The 35-year-old actress - who made her directorial debut in 2019 with coming-of-age movie 'Booksmart' - will helm sports drama 'Perfect', which will tell the story of the former Olympic gymnast.
Opening up on the new project on Twitter, she wrote: ''Best script I've ever read. I worked hard to get this gig. This story is unreal. I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity to tell it my way.''
Strug, now 42, won high praise from fans at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia, by completing a gold medal-winning vault in the team competition on a badly injured ankle which later required treatment for ligament damage.
She had to be carried to the podium to accept her gold medal with her teammates before heading to hospital.
The script for the film - which also will be produced by the 'Richard Jewell' star - has been penned by 'Borg/McEnroe' writer Ronnie Sandahl, who has adapted the book 'Landing on My Feet: A Diary of Dreams' by Strug and John P. Lopez.
In a statement to Deadline, Wilde described 'Perfect' as an ''epic sports movie''.
She said: ''It is an excruciatingly beautiful underdog story that will thrust the audience into the heart of Kerri Strug with unblinking, raw honesty. It is an epic sports movie that will deliver on all the wish-fulfillment that makes those films so thrilling to watch. At the same time, it is unlike any sports movie you have seen before.''
Wilde recently won the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature for 'Booksmart', and she is also set to helm the thriller 'Don't Worry, Darling', which will centre on an unhappy 1950s housewife.
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
Life on the road can be tough for a musician. Faced with constant rejections from...
Zoe is part of a group of scientists with the goal of bringing people back...
There are moments when this three-strand drama almost ascends to the emotional resonance of writer-director...
Love is never uncomplicated and when a third person gets involved, it can make things...
With only a hint of a futuristic setting, Spike Jonze takes a remarkably honest look...
Small and earthy, this low-key drama simply follows a group of 30-ish characters as they...
Exhilarating racing action punctuates this true story, which sharply traces the rivalry between two Formula...