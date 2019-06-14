Olivia Wilde has vowed to keep on acting and admitted ''fear'' stopped her from directing until this year's 'Booksmart'.
Olivia Wilde needs to continue acting to keep ''learning''.
The 35-year-old actress made her directing debut with 2019 comedy 'Booksmart' but she has admitted she felt ''insecure'' about not having an education in film and that's why she felt like she couldn't become a director until now.
Olivia also vowed to continue her acting career as she loves learning by watching other directors in action.
Asked what stopped her taking to the director's chair before now, in an interview for PorterEdit's Women in Hollywood feature, she admitted: ''Fear. For a long time, I was insecure that I hadn't been to film school. Then I realised my career was film school, because I was shadowing brilliant directors, seeing different techniques and asking endless questions, and I continue to do that. That's why I think I have to keep acting, so I can keep learning.''
The 'In Time' star previously admitted she had to learn to ''balance'' her work and home lives.
Olivia - who has five-year-old Otis and two-year-old Daisy with her partner Jason Sudeikis - said that when both she and Jason were working on 'Booksmart' - which he starred as Principal Brown in - she had to make sure she struck a good balance between working and being at home with her brood.
She said: ''I think for every working mother, that's the balance: Figuring out how much you can bring your kids to work and how much it will distract you. And I know there's a lot of mom guilt out there, thinking about, 'Shouldn't I be able to do it all at the same time and do it all perfectly?' And you can't. It's a balance.
''I shot four weeks of nights on Booksmart. I would come home at 7 am, get the kids up, make them breakfast, get them ready, take them to school, and then melt, just collapse. That's not something I could do for a sustained period of time, but for this moment, I was like, 'This is my dream come true. I get to direct a movie, I'm going to give it my all and make it work.'''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
Life on the road can be tough for a musician. Faced with constant rejections from...
Zoe is part of a group of scientists with the goal of bringing people back...
There are moments when this three-strand drama almost ascends to the emotional resonance of writer-director...
Love is never uncomplicated and when a third person gets involved, it can make things...
With only a hint of a futuristic setting, Spike Jonze takes a remarkably honest look...
Small and earthy, this low-key drama simply follows a group of 30-ish characters as they...
Exhilarating racing action punctuates this true story, which sharply traces the rivalry between two Formula...