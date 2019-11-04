Olivia Wilde will receive the Trailblazer Award at the LA Online Film Critics Society Awards in January 2020.

The 35-year-old actress is set to receive the prestigious honour during the LAOFCS Awards ceremony, which is set to be held on January 9 next year.

The organisation confirmed the news in a tweet which read: ''We are incredibly excited to share that Olivia Wilde will be this year's LAOFCS Trailblazer Award recipient. We look forward to honoring her career and activism at our annual awards ceremony on January 9, 2020. (sic)''

Olivia's honour comes after she recently blasted airline company Delta when they cut a lesbian sex scene from her new movie 'Booksmart', as well as censoring the words ''vagina'' and ''genitals''.

The actress claimed her ''heart just broke'' when she discovered that Delta had edited out the love scene, which featured Kaitlyn Dever and Diana Silvers, both 22.

She said: ''I don't understand it. There's censorship, airline to airline, of films, which there must be some kind of governing board to determine. We rate it a certain way. If it's not X-rated, surely it's acceptable on an airplane.

''There's insane violence of bodies being smashed in half and yet a love scene between two women is censored from the film. It's such an integral part of this character's journey. I don't understand it. My heart just broke. I'm trying to get to the bottom of it; I want people to experience the entire film.''

Following her comments, Delta - who also removed similar scenes from Sir Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' - promised to restore same-sex love scenes to the in-flight movies.

In a statement, Delta spokesperson Emma Protis said: ''We are immediately putting a new process in place for managing content available through Delta's in-flight entertainment.

''Studios often provide videos in two forms: a theatrical, original version and an edited version. We selected the edited version and now realise content well within our guidelines was unnecessarily excluded from both films. We are working to make sure this doesn't happen again.''

In response to the news, Olivia, 35, posted on Twitter: ''Thank you, @delta.''