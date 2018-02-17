Olivia Wilde is set to make her directorial debut with 'Booksmart'.

The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce that she will go behind the camera for the upcoming movie, starring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein.

She wrote: ''On this #femalefilmmakerfriday I'm beyond thrilled to announce that I'm directing a movie called ''Booksmart'' for @annapurnapics and Gloria Sanchez Productions, starring BRILLIANT humans, @beaniefeldstein and @kaitlyndever.

''Not only is it a great story but it's f**king hilarious and I can't wait to tell it to you.

2Now if you'll excuse me I'm going to continue freaking out with happiness #Booksmartmovie (sic).''

According to Variety, Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, and Adam McKay are producing for Gloria Sanchez productions, while Chelsea Barnard, David Distenfeld, and Megan Ellison are producing for Annapurn.

The movie tells the story of Kaitlyn and Beanie's characters, who on the night before their high school graduation, decide they should have had more fun during their four years at school.

They decide to try to fit four years worth of fun into one epic night.

Olivia has previously directed music videos for Red Hot Chili Peppers and Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros. She has also produced and executive produced a number of projects, but this is her first feature film directorial effort.