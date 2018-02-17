Olivia Wilde is set to make her directorial debut with 'Booksmart', starring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein.
Olivia Wilde is set to make her directorial debut with 'Booksmart'.
The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce that she will go behind the camera for the upcoming movie, starring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein.
She wrote: ''On this #femalefilmmakerfriday I'm beyond thrilled to announce that I'm directing a movie called ''Booksmart'' for @annapurnapics and Gloria Sanchez Productions, starring BRILLIANT humans, @beaniefeldstein and @kaitlyndever.
''Not only is it a great story but it's f**king hilarious and I can't wait to tell it to you.
2Now if you'll excuse me I'm going to continue freaking out with happiness #Booksmartmovie (sic).''
According to Variety, Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, and Adam McKay are producing for Gloria Sanchez productions, while Chelsea Barnard, David Distenfeld, and Megan Ellison are producing for Annapurn.
The movie tells the story of Kaitlyn and Beanie's characters, who on the night before their high school graduation, decide they should have had more fun during their four years at school.
They decide to try to fit four years worth of fun into one epic night.
Olivia has previously directed music videos for Red Hot Chili Peppers and Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros. She has also produced and executive produced a number of projects, but this is her first feature film directorial effort.
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
Life on the road can be tough for a musician. Faced with constant rejections from...
Zoe is part of a group of scientists with the goal of bringing people back...
There are moments when this three-strand drama almost ascends to the emotional resonance of writer-director...
Love is never uncomplicated and when a third person gets involved, it can make things...
With only a hint of a futuristic setting, Spike Jonze takes a remarkably honest look...
Small and earthy, this low-key drama simply follows a group of 30-ish characters as they...
Exhilarating racing action punctuates this true story, which sharply traces the rivalry between two Formula...