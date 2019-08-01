Olivia Wilde will helm forthcoming film 'Don't Worry Darling', and there are said to be 18 offers on the table for the movie.
Olivia Wilde will direct and star in 'Don't Worry Darling'.
The 35-year-old actress made her directorial debut in comedy movie 'Booksmart' earlier this year, and she is set to step behind the camera once again in the upcoming psychological thriller.
According to Deadline, there are around 18 offers for the movie, which is set in the 1950s and tells the story of a housewife who begins to crack.
Shane and Carey Van Dyke have penned the script, and Roy Lee and Miri Yoon will produce the motion picture.
Wilde is currently filming the Clint Eastwood-directed 'Richard Jewell' after joining the cast alongside Jon Hamm.
The upcoming drama features Paul Walter Hauser in the title role while Sam Rockwell and Kathy Bates will play his attorney and mother respectively.
The movie follows police officer and security guard Jewell after he is wrongly accused of planting a bomb during the Olympic Park bombing at the 1996 Atlanta Games.
The upcoming film sees Jewell as his life is transformed after the police leaked that he was a suspect in the incident.
Jewell - who found a suspicious backpack in the Olympic Park, before clearing the area and saving lives - quickly went from being considered a hero, to one of the most disliked people in the US.
Wilde is expected to take on the role of real-life reporter Kathy Scruggs, who covered the event as it unfolded, and Hamm has been cast as an FBI agent investigating the bombing.
Leonardo Dicaprio, who was initially tipped to play Jewell, will produce the project.
