Olivia Wilde sent her close pal Jennifer Lawrence some comforting food after she threw up at her Broadway show last week.
The 'Passengers' actress had braved a bout of illness to watch her close friend in '1984' - in which she stars opposite Tom Sturridge - last week, but had to make an impromptu exit from the Hudson Theater in New York when she was overcome with sickness.
Appearing on Tuesday night's (25.07.17) episode of 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', 33-year-old Olivia answered a call from a viewer who quizzed the brunette beauty on whether Jennifer had said sorry for her departure.
But the 'House' actress insisted Jennifer had nothing to be sorry for and reassured the caller her pal is on the mend.
She told the caller: ''Listen, she didn't need to apologise. I felt so bad and I sent her some Matzah ball soup and some bagels and she feels much better. She had the stomach flu, The poor thing walked in sick.''
Jennifer also had to cancel her planned appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' on the same night.
Olivia commented: ''Oh no! Her whole night was ruined! But she's feeling better. Thank the lord, because she's the best.''
However, she wasn't going to let her pal get away with it lightly and joked to her 1.8 million followers about the embarrassing incident.
She wrote on Twitter: ''As long as I have a play, Jennifer Lawrence has a place to puke. #honored #getwellsoon #iloveyou #1984onBarfway #spewbagsnotincluded (sic)''
Jennifer appears to be over her sickness by last Thursday (20.07.17), she helped raise funds for the sexual assault charity Safe Bae along with comedienne Amy Schumer and film producer Judd Apatow and actor and comic Chris Rock.
Sharing a picture of a group of them at the fundraising bash, Amy captioned the post on Instagram: ''Last night we raised money for @safe_bae and had a blast. Thank you @vanessabayer @aidybryant @miacomedy @juddapatow @chrisrock @rachelfeinstein_ @bridgeteverett and Jennifer Lawrence who even with the stomach flu put me right on blast (sic)''
