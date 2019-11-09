Olivia Wilde has said the censoring of 'Booksmart' on board Delta flights is about ''more than just sex''.

The 35-year-old actress took to social media last month to blast the airline company when she discovered that they cut a lesbian sex scene from her new movie - which featured Kaitlyn Dever and Diana Silvers, both 22 - as well as censoring the words ''vagina'' and ''genitals''.

Delta has since confirmed they are putting the sex scene back in to their in-flight movie, but Olivia wants to see them also uncensor words like ''vagina'', as she insists it is ''not an obscenity''.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm hoping they all got put back because I know the sex scene is back in there, but it's more than about sex. It's about putting back the word 'vagina,' which is not an obscenity.''

Olivia originally hit out at Delta by claiming her ''heart just broke'' when she heard about the censored scenes.

She said: ''I don't understand it. There's censorship, airline to airline, of films, which there must be some kind of governing board to determine. We rate it a certain way. If it's not X-rated, surely it's acceptable on an airplane.

''There's insane violence of bodies being smashed in half and yet a love scene between two women is censored from the film. It's such an integral part of this character's journey. I don't understand it. My heart just broke. I'm trying to get to the bottom of it; I want people to experience the entire film.''

Following her comments, Delta - who also removed similar scenes from Sir Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' - promised to restore same-sex love scenes to the in-flight movies.

In a statement, Delta spokesperson Emma Protis said: ''We are immediately putting a new process in place for managing content available through Delta's in-flight entertainment.

''Studios often provide videos in two forms: a theatrical, original version and an edited version. We selected the edited version and now realise content well within our guidelines was unnecessarily excluded from both films. We are working to make sure this doesn't happen again.''

In response to the news, Olivia posted on Twitter: ''Thank you, @delta.''