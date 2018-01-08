Olivia Wilde says the ''main ingredient'' in her beauty routine is ''saliva''.

The 'Tron: Legacy' star is ''super lazy'' when it comes to doing her make up as she is busy juggling her family and her career and likes to keep her routine as simple as possible.

She said: ''I'm a mom. I've got a job. I'm super lazy ... I'd say the main ingredient in my make up routine is saliva. I don't really use brushes, I just use my fingers, because I have them with me at all times.''

And the 33-year-old actress - who has Otis, three, and 14-month-old Daisy, with her partner Jason Sudeikis - looked up to model Kate Moss when she was younger but admits it left her without any eyebrows as she tweezed them all off and it never grew back.

She told Vogue magazine: ''I, like many people in the '90s, really wanted to have Kate Moss's eyebrows. So I tweezed off all of mine and they never came back. But it's okay, because we can fake it.''

Meanwhile, Olivia previously admitted she changed her beauty products when she was pregnant with her children.

She said: ''Since having kids, my relationship to health and beauty has become much more thoughtful. I used to slather anything on my skin and not care what it was made out of. I've always loved the decadence of beauty products, but at the point when I first started having children - when I was suddenly responsible for another living being - I became conscious of what I was putting on and in my body. I wish we would be more conscious when it's just for ourselves.''