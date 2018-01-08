Olivia Wilde has confessed saliva is the ''main ingredient'' in her beauty routine because she is so busy juggling her family and career.
Olivia Wilde says the ''main ingredient'' in her beauty routine is ''saliva''.
The 'Tron: Legacy' star is ''super lazy'' when it comes to doing her make up as she is busy juggling her family and her career and likes to keep her routine as simple as possible.
She said: ''I'm a mom. I've got a job. I'm super lazy ... I'd say the main ingredient in my make up routine is saliva. I don't really use brushes, I just use my fingers, because I have them with me at all times.''
And the 33-year-old actress - who has Otis, three, and 14-month-old Daisy, with her partner Jason Sudeikis - looked up to model Kate Moss when she was younger but admits it left her without any eyebrows as she tweezed them all off and it never grew back.
She told Vogue magazine: ''I, like many people in the '90s, really wanted to have Kate Moss's eyebrows. So I tweezed off all of mine and they never came back. But it's okay, because we can fake it.''
Meanwhile, Olivia previously admitted she changed her beauty products when she was pregnant with her children.
She said: ''Since having kids, my relationship to health and beauty has become much more thoughtful. I used to slather anything on my skin and not care what it was made out of. I've always loved the decadence of beauty products, but at the point when I first started having children - when I was suddenly responsible for another living being - I became conscious of what I was putting on and in my body. I wish we would be more conscious when it's just for ourselves.''
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
Life on the road can be tough for a musician. Faced with constant rejections from...
Zoe is part of a group of scientists with the goal of bringing people back...
There are moments when this three-strand drama almost ascends to the emotional resonance of writer-director...
Love is never uncomplicated and when a third person gets involved, it can make things...
With only a hint of a futuristic setting, Spike Jonze takes a remarkably honest look...
Small and earthy, this low-key drama simply follows a group of 30-ish characters as they...
Exhilarating racing action punctuates this true story, which sharply traces the rivalry between two Formula...