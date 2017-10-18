Olivia Wilde wants her daughter to feel ''extraordinary'' and ''recognise her specialness'', as she is constantly ''astonished'' by the tot.
Olivia Wilde wants her daughter to feel ''extraordinary''.
The 33-year-old actress recently threw her daughter Daisy - whom she has with her husband Jason Sudeikis - a party to celebrate her first birthday, and has now said the event allowed the tot to ''recognise her specialness'', which is a feeling Olivia wants Daisy to feel ''as much as possible''.
She said: ''We had a party. There was music, there was dancing, and it's wonderful to see when your child is old enough to recognise their specialness. To give them a special day allows them to feel extraordinary, which they are, and I want her to feel that way as much as possible.''
The 'Drinking Buddies' actress - who also has three-year-old son Otis with her husband - is constantly ''astonished'' by her daughter, and says she wants to make sure she grows up with a ''strong foundation'' to tackle anything life throws at her.
She added to People magazine: ''I think about my relationship with my own mother, and I see Daisy, and I am astonished by her every day. I want to raise her to have such a strong foundation that she can handle anything. I won't be able to protect her from everything, but I can give her the tools to fight for herself.''
Meanwhile, the 'Tron: Legacy' star recently revealed her son Otis is taking a while to warm up to his baby sister, and has been acting like a ''drill sergeant'' by putting her through a baby ''boot camp''.
She said: ''He's like a drill sergeant. I don't know who let him watch 'Full Metal Jacket', but he is so hard on her. He's really putting her through the works, it's boot camp. So she's going to come out of it really ripped and with a great attitude. But he screams!''
He also slapped a jet-lagged Taylor Hawkins.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
Life on the road can be tough for a musician. Faced with constant rejections from...
Zoe is part of a group of scientists with the goal of bringing people back...
There are moments when this three-strand drama almost ascends to the emotional resonance of writer-director...
Love is never uncomplicated and when a third person gets involved, it can make things...
With only a hint of a futuristic setting, Spike Jonze takes a remarkably honest look...
Small and earthy, this low-key drama simply follows a group of 30-ish characters as they...
Exhilarating racing action punctuates this true story, which sharply traces the rivalry between two Formula...