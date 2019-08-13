Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' has been acquired by New Line.

The hotly anticipated follow-up to Wilde's directorial debut 'Booksmart' was the subject of an intense bidding war, with 18 offers for the movie, but New Line emerged victorious, according to Deadline.

The pyschological thriller is set in the 1950s and tells the story of a housewife who begins to crack.

Shane and Carey Van Dyke have penned the script, but Wilde's 'Booksmart' partner Katie Silberman is set to rewrite it.

Wilde and Silberman are also set to produce the motion picture, alongside Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment.

Olivia had previously directed music videos for Red Hot Chili Peppers and Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros. She also produced and executive produced a number of projects, but 'Booksmart' was her first feature film directorial effort.

The movie tells the story of Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein's characters, who on the night before their high school graduation, decide they should have had more fun during their four years at school.

They decide to try to fit four years worth of fun into one epic night.

The movie opened to rave reviews, even though Olivia has admitted she was initially wary of taking on a directing role because she worried about her film education.

She explained: ''Fear. For a long time, I was insecure that I hadn't been to film school. Then I saw my career was film school, because I was shadowing brilliant directors, seeing different techniques and asking endless questions, and I continue to do that. That's why I think I have to keep acting, so I can keep learning.''