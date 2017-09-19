Olivia Wilde has posted a heartwarming tribute to her fiancé Jason Sudeikis in honour of his 42nd birthday.
Olivia Wilde has posted a heartwarming tribute to her fiancé Jason Sudeikis in honour of his birthday.
The 'Horrible Bosses' actor turned 42 on Monday (18.09.17) and his partner and fellow actress Olivia - with whom he has three-year-old son Otis and 11-month-old daughter Daisy - has taken to social media to post a series of adorable photos of her beau to mark his special day.
One photo, which sees Jason playing with his daughter, was captioned: ''I have approximately one billion pictures of this guy, my partner in life-crime, who was born on this day in 1975, but this one represents his latest chapter, the one in which he became a dad to a little woman, who will grow up thinking all men can dance, sink a jump shot, and tell great jokes. Oh well. Happpppppy Birthdayyyyyyyyy, Jason. I love you! (sic)''
Another snap was simply a picture of the 'We're The Millers' star smiling, in which the 33-year-old beauty praised his ''dimples'' as she referenced Christopher Marlowe's 17th century play, 'The Tragical History of Dr. Faustus'.
She wrote: ''The dimples that (totally could have) launched a thousand ships.''
Olivia's last photo was one of the pair moments away from locking lips at a sporting event, and the star apologised for her ''copious displays of affection'' before admitting she is ''crushing hard'' on her beau, whom she has been in a relationship with since 2011.
The 'House' star - who got engaged to Jason in 2013 - wrote: ''Last post before this guy's birthday is officially over in the East Coast and/or instagram shuts me down for copious displays of affection. Whatever, I crush hard. Find someone who makes you swoon. H B D, A B C, B B D. (sic)''
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
Life on the road can be tough for a musician. Faced with constant rejections from...
Zoe is part of a group of scientists with the goal of bringing people back...
There are moments when this three-strand drama almost ascends to the emotional resonance of writer-director...
Love is never uncomplicated and when a third person gets involved, it can make things...
With only a hint of a futuristic setting, Spike Jonze takes a remarkably honest look...
Small and earthy, this low-key drama simply follows a group of 30-ish characters as they...
Exhilarating racing action punctuates this true story, which sharply traces the rivalry between two Formula...