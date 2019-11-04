Olvia Wilde is celebrating after Delta Airlines promised to restore a same-sex love scene in her film 'Booksmart'.
Olivia Wilde is celebrating after Delta Airlines promised to restore same-sex love scenes in the in-flight screenings of 'Booksmart'.
Delta was heavily criticised by Olivia after they cut a lesbian sex scene from the film and removed the words ''vagina'' and ''genitals''. It also emerged that similar scenes had been cut from 'Rocketman'.
In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Delta spokesperson Emma Protis said: ''We are immediately putting a new process in place for managing content available through Delta's in-flight entertainment.
''Studios often provide videos in two forms: a theatrical, original version and an edited version. We selected the edited version and now realise content well within our guidelines was unnecessarily excluded from both films. We are working to make sure this doesn't happen again.''
In response to the news, Olivia, 35, posted on Twitter: ''Thank you, @delta.''
The 'Cowboys & Aliens' star recently revealed that her ''heart just broke'' when she discovered that Delta had edited out the love scene, which featured Kaitlyn Dever, 22, and Diana Silvers, 22.
Speaking to Variety, Olivia said: ''I don't understand it. There's censorship, airline to airline, of films, which there must be some kind of governing board to determine. We rate it a certain way. If it's not X-rated, surely it's acceptable on an airplane.
''There's insane violence of bodies being smashed in half and yet a love scene between two women is censored from the film. It's such an integral part of this character's journey. I don't understand it. My heart just broke. I'm trying to get to the bottom of it; I want people to experience the entire film.''
Kaitlyn added that the removal of the scenes made her ''so mad''.
She said: ''It's ridiculous. I don't even know what to say to that. That makes me so mad.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
Life on the road can be tough for a musician. Faced with constant rejections from...
Zoe is part of a group of scientists with the goal of bringing people back...
There are moments when this three-strand drama almost ascends to the emotional resonance of writer-director...
Love is never uncomplicated and when a third person gets involved, it can make things...
With only a hint of a futuristic setting, Spike Jonze takes a remarkably honest look...
Small and earthy, this low-key drama simply follows a group of 30-ish characters as they...
Exhilarating racing action punctuates this true story, which sharply traces the rivalry between two Formula...