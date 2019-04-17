Olivia Wilde has ''never'' packed her ''closet'' with clothes.

The 35-year-old actress began ''getting depressed'' when she found that consumers weren't being educated about the problem of constantly purchasing new garments and not recycling them so was delighted to discover ThredUp, a fashion resale website for consumers to buy and sell secondhand clothing online.

She told US Vogue: ''Over the past few years as I learned more about the fashion industry, I was getting depressed about everything we aren't told when we purchase clothes. The inability to recycle blended materials, the constant pouring of items into landfills . . . that's how I found ThredUp.

''I didn't know about them before, but I was seeking out companies [that] are trying to combat this problem.

''I was never someone who had a packed closet, but I was certainly introduced to that when I started working in this business. Boxes and boxes of clothing would arrive, and it's not stuff you've picked out carefully, it's stuff people thought you might want, which is so lovely and generous . . . but yes, I was suddenly overwhelmed by stuff.''

The 'Change Up' star collaborated with ThredUp and her Conscious Commerce co-founder Barbara Burchfield on a 3,000-piece collection of secondhand T-shirts and sweatshirts, and Olivia insisted that she wants to teach her fans about the effect fast fashion has on the environment and help them commit to a ''process'' with their items.

She added: ''We need to be responsible for the next stage of an item's life. It's something we, as Americans, have a really flimsy grasp on--what happens to things when we're done with them. It blows my mind how conveniently we ignore the lifespan of an object. We're just like, 'I'm done with this, now it's gone!' I want every consumer to commit to a process with their clothing, like, Okay, this thing has come into my life and I'm choosing it because I value it, and I acknowledge that it isn't just going to disintegrate when I'm done with it.

''If we can roll back the thinking on fast fashion and the desire for newness, then we can really make an impact on the enormous problem of landfills. It's just a basic change in thinking.''