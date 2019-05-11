Olivia Wilde had to learn to ''balance'' her work and home lives.

The 35-year-old actress has five-year-old Otis and two-year-old Daisy with her partner Jason Sudeikis, and has said that when both she and Jason were working on their new movie 'Booksmart' - which she is making her directorial debut on, and he is starring in - she had to make sure she struck a good balance between working and being at home with her brood.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I think for every working mother, that's the balance: Figuring out how much you can bring your kids to work and how much it will distract you. And I know there's a lot of mom guilt out there, thinking about, 'Shouldn't I be able to do it all at the same time and do it all perfectly?' And you can't. It's a balance.

''I shot four weeks of nights on Booksmart. I would come home at 7 am, get the kids up, make them breakfast, get them ready, take them to school, and then melt, just collapse. That's not something I could do for a sustained period of time, but for this moment, I was like, 'This is my dream come true. I get to direct a movie, I'm going to give it my all and make it work.'''

Meanwhile, Olivia previously revealed she wants to raise her brood without gender stereotypes, as she doesn't want either of them to think they can't do something just because of their gender.

She said: ''My little girl immediately assumes that anything pink is for her and anything blue is for her brother. And she's only two! So that means it's out there in the world, women limiting themselves from a young age, and I'm just determined to raise her without those self-imposed limitations because the world's gonna do it no matter what.''

The 'Life Itself' star wants to show her brood ''every example'' of a ''fair society'' so they don't grow up with expectations relating to their gender.

She added: ''It's really interesting having a boy and a girl because you see the difference in the way that their consciousness blossoms amidst the onslaught of marketing and messaging that comes towards kids.

''Little kids are still being told men are the powerful, strong ones and women are the weaker, more vulnerable ones.

''When I witness that in my kids, I realise how much of a responsibility it is of parents and caretakers to show them every example you can think of a more balanced, fair society.''